National executives must not interfere with our primaries – Bono NPP Chairman hints

Members of the Bono Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) say they will resist any attempt by the National Executive to interfere with the election of parliamentary candidates for Election 2024.

They pledged to be guided by past experiences, citing constituencies where they allowed candidates to go unopposed in Election 2020, which had resulted in bitterness and division among party members.

Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Regional Chairman, said this at an electoral victory thanksgiving service for Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim as the Party’s National Chairman, held at the Wesley Methodist Church, Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

The congregants, including traditional leaders, ministers of state, other leading members of the NPP and relatives of Mr Ntim, among others, in their white apparel, sang and praised God for his victory.

They expressed commitment and willingness to support him for the party to win the three constituencies; Dormaa East, Dormaa West and Dormaa Central in the 2024 parliamentary election.

“We will ensure the election process is open, democratic for everyone and allow candidates to strictly go through proper election procedures to guard against blaming others for a candidate’s loss,” Mr Baffoe said.

He gave the assurance that the primaries would be peaceful, free and fair across the 12 constituencies and any candidate who would emerge as the winner would get the full support of the national leadership.

“The regional executives will not be seen backing a particular Member of Parliament (MP) as he/she seeks re-election and retention, and no MP should expect us to offer any form of support to go unopposed.”

“We can only do that if the fellow emerges as winner after the primaries” he said.

Mr Baffoe pledged the regional, constituency and polling station executives’ support to the National Chairman to move the party forward.