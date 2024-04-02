National Featherweight Title Face Off: ‘Ashanti Warrior’ VS ‘Akuffo Addo’

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine

Sensational Stanley Nyantekyi aka the ‘Ashanti Warrior’ climbs the ring in his native Ashanti Kingdom to face a tried and tested veteran, Emanuel Quartey aka ‘Akuffo Addo’ for the national featherweight title on the bill dubbed BOXFEST by Osibor Promotions on April 2, 2024, at the SG Mall, Kumasi.

Mr. Gordon Frimpong, CEO of Osibor Promotions said they intentionally brought the fight to the garden city to win more support and souls for the sport and new championing coming up.

“We strategically want to stage the fight in Kumasi for Ashantis who love boxing and to encourage more boxers from the region to hit the limelight.”

He promised a good night of action with boxing entertainment, as boxing fans will have much to cheer about.

“Grab a ticket and let’s make this Easter Boxing Show a memorable one in the Ashanti Kingdom,” he said.

Stanley Nyantekyi said he wants to win to set his dream of a world title alive.

“I am very sure I will win by a knockout because I am in good form and ready to win my second and important title,” he said.

Nyantekyi (8-1-1) already holds the Lions Boxing Organisation (LBO) title belt and he said that pushed him high to fast recognition, however, he needs the national title and from there moves to other titles.

“I have already promised to win a world title and this is the step towards the big dream” he expressed.

Coach Carl Lokko said Nyantekyi is ready, focused, and in top shape for battle.

“This is another good test and we hope to pass and move to bigger titles,” he said.

Emmanuel Quartey (25-11-1) a former featherweight champion is also coming to rebuild his career.

Crack boxers like John Zile, Daniel Gorsh, Bismark Saah, Emmanuel Otoo, Jacob Dickson, Sampson Solomon, and Jon Powers will feature in the supporting bouts.

Tickets are pegged at 50gh for VIP and 30gh for Regular.