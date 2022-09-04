National Fitness Day receives Ga Mantse support

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has given his blessings to the National Fitness Day initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and declared his intention to rally members of the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) to take part in the event.

The overlord of Accra made this declaration when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra.

The Minister was accompanied by his Chief Director, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, and the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey.

In an address to the Ga Mantse and his elders, the Minister of Youth and Sports said the National Fitness Day was necessitated by the clarion call of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to set a day aside every month for fitness.

Mr. Ussif said the National Fitness Day would take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and would be subsequently observed on the second Saturday of every month.

According to him, the objective of the event was to highlight the role of physical activity in our lives as well as help the government raise awareness of the importance of fitness in helping us live healthy lifestyles.

Mr. Ussif added that the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day, which would take place in the Greater Accra Region, would witness the participation of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who was an Ambassador for the event,

“Apart from being celebrated here in Accra, all the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana would simultaneously take part in the event.

“I want to use this opportunity to invite the King of Accra, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to join all the key stakeholders during the National Fitness Day to showcase to the world that the National Fitness Day has come to stay,” the Sports Minister said.

In his remarks, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed his gratitude to the Minister for this initiative reiterating the importance of physical activity in our well-being.