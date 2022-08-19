National Fitness Day slated for September 10

The maiden edition of the National Fitness Day is set to come off on Saturday, September 10.

The exercise is to promote exercise and fitness among Ghanaians.

The initiative, which was under the auspices of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mr Mustapha Ussif coined to hold a National Fitness Day in their quest to promote fitness among citizens.

Mr. Ussif speaking at the launch of the National Fitness Day on Friday, said the world had recently been linked to a range of chronic health conditions, which was as a result of the lack of physical inactivity among individuals.

According to him, physical inability per reports by the World Health Organisation (WHO), had also been one of the leading risk factors for global mortality, hence the need to exercise and train more to be free of these implications.

“It is recommended that adults should be getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week,” he added.

He said the National Fitness Day also promotes good community relations, promotes a platform for talent discovery, provides active patriotism and urged the public to embrace the initiative to enhance physical, social and mental well-being.

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) threw his support behind the initiative and pledged to help the National Fitness Day to become a success.

The National Fitness Day would be observed on the second Saturday of every month across the country with a national version rotating in regional capitals in the form of health walks, aerobic sessions, health tips and many others.

This year’s event would see lots of dignitaries all present at the event.