National Geographic Kids Africa Educational Entertainment Series Begins

In the lead up to Earth Day 2022, The Walt Disney Company, Wildlife Direct, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State have announced that production has commenced on the National Geographic Kids Africa educational entertainment series.

Additionally, the series’ first group of presenters have been announced. Mysha Hodson (13), Marita Lucas (12), Shanah Manjeru (14), Railey Mwai (10) and Adarsh Nagda (12) will serve as studio and Nairobi based hosts for the show. Casting is currently under way for field presenters who will present segments in other regions of Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania.

National Geographic Kids Africa is a collaborative effort to celebrate the environment and raise awareness of conservation and associated issues through a factual entertainment programme for children. The project aims to inspire and promote positive behaviours among its audiences to protect the world in which they live, through engendering a deeper understanding of their environments.

The 26-part television series will be shot primarily in East Africa with additional filming in West and Southern Africa. The series will be produced by The Walt Disney Company with White Rhino Films as the production partner. White Rhino Films is a youthful, creative and vibrant production company, based in Kenya with a passion for crafting quality and engaging stories.

Implementation partner WildlifeDirect will collaborate on research and creative approaches for the series, as well spearhead associated community outreach projects across East Africa, aiming to encourage learners from 200 schools to make a lasting impact on the conservation of species-rich landscapes. By investing in knowledge and skills, through tools such as conservation hubs, educational resources, bespoke educator training, professional exchanges and more, the outreach program aims to develop a passionate community of young explorers with the fascination and desire to protect their continent and their world.

The series will air across Africa on both National Geographic Wild and Disney Channel, late in 2022, with engaging digital extensions on social media platforms that will allow viewers to further explore topics addressed in the series.