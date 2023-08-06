National Governance and Business Leadership Awards honours BOST GM

The National Governance and Business Leadership Awards (NGBLA) has given a special award to Mr. Augustine Appiah, the General Manager of Human Resources and Administration at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

Mr. Appiah was awarded the Human Resources Business Leader of the Decade at the 3rd edition of the prestigious ceremony, which also affirms his outstanding contributions to the field of HR and his commitment to excellence.

Coinciding with Mr. Appiah’s honour, BOST was also named the company with the “Most Innovative Workplace Design.”

The event was on the theme: “Transformational Leadership: Passion, Vision, and Strategic Management for Development.”

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Mr. Appiah has also been acknowledged as one of the Top 20 Influential HR Business Leaders in Ghana.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said with close to two decades of invaluable experience in both national and international multicultural environments, Mr Appiah had worked alongside C-Suite Executives, Directors, and Leaders across various industries, including Telecommunications, Oil and Gas.

At BOST, he oversees a workforce of nearly 600 staff and leads the strategic functions of the company, playing a pivotal role in implementing staffing strategies, labour and employee relations, learning and talent development, compensation, change management, organizational effectiveness, and HR governance to ensure sustainable business growth, it said.

The statement said the organisers of the NGBLA 2023 also acknowledged Mr. Appiah’s exceptional leadership abilities at BOST, which had facilitated productive and harmonious meetings between union leaders and management, fostering a safe, engaged, and productive workplace.

Furthermore, he had expertise as an Organisational Psychologist, Certified Executive Coach, Balanced Scorecard Champion, and Senior HR Consultant.

He was presented with a plaque and citation commending his exemplary dedication and accomplishments.

In response to the recognition, Mr. Appiah expressed gratitude to God and to all those who had been part of his HR journey and reiterated his commitment to advancing the practices and driving organisational success.