National Green Jobs Strategy identifies sectors for Jobs advancement

The National Green Jobs Strategy (NGJS) 2021-2025 has identified five major emerging sectors for enterprise development and job creation in the country.

The sectors included Renewable Energy, Agriculture, waste management and recycling, Construction and Ecotourism and Nature based tourism.

Some jobs under these sectors are Pico and wind hydro, solar home systems, solar panels, nuclear energy, organic fertilizer, pesticides, forestry and soil management, collection and sorting, waste processing, natural building materials, Ecotourism and environmentally friendly hotels and homestays.

Mrs. Gloria Bortele Noi, Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations at the Western Regional Sensitization Workshop for selected MMDAs, said the Ghana Green Jobs Programme under the Strategy was envisaged to contribute and culminate into the realization of creating more decent jobs in line with the Jobs Transition.

The programme is being supported by the European Union, SNV Ghana and the ILO.

Ghana signed the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2016 and developed a National Determined Contributions framework as an indication of how it would contribute to the reduction of emissions.

Mrs. Noi said, “we are obliged to interface with the environment in a very responsible and sustainable manner for ourselves and generations unborn.”

The Strategy, thus focused on enterprise development as the channel to maximize decent jobs in the green and circular economy.

In view of the above, the strategy would strengthen capacities of implementing ministries for effective coordination, facilitate the acquisition of green skills by the youth, enhance development of enterprises in the Green and circular space and financial resources mobilization to promote the operations of green enterprises.

Mr. Frederick Agyemang, the Chief Director, Western Regional Coordinating Council commended, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations for their vital role in enhancing awareness of the National Green Jobs Strategy as well as an exceptional opportunity to champion the creation of fresh prospects and provide regular updates on Green Job initiatives at the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA) levels.

He added that the Strategy was for economic growth, environmental protection, and social inclusion.

“As a region with abundant natural resources, including Pristine Forests, Fertile Lands, and beautiful Coastal Areas, we are well-positioned to embrace green growth,” he added.

Mr. Agyemang noted how vital it was for the MMDAs to equip themselves with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively implement green job interventions in respective areas of influence, adding that “the success of this strategy depends on the commitment and collaboration of all stakeholders, including government institutions, private sector entities, civil society organizations, and local communities”.