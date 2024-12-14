National House of Chiefs Congratulates President-Elect John Mahama, Commends Dr. Bawumia for Concession

The National House of Chiefs has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his re-election victory, acknowledging his decisive win and wishing him success as he prepares to assume office.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the Chiefs expressed their best wishes to Mahama and Vice President-elect Naana Opoku Agyemang, urging them as they prepare for the challenges and responsibilities of the presidency. “The National House of Chiefs congratulates you, Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and Naana Opoku Agyemang, on your election as President-Elect and Vice President-Elect respectively. Please accept our warmest congratulations on your decisive victory and our best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of the high office of the President of Ghana,” the statement read.

The Chiefs also took the opportunity to commend Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for his timely and conciliatory message of concession. They recognized this gesture as an important step toward fostering unity and peace following the election. “We also want to congratulate your main contender and the sitting Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, for his timely and reconciliatory concession message,” the statement added.

In their message, the Chiefs assured the incoming administration of their full support and cooperation, emphasizing their commitment to working together for the progress and development of the nation. “Your Excellency Mr. President-Elect, Nananom assure you of our highest consideration and cooperation,” they concluded.