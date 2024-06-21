National House Of Chiefs Move To Sign CD Form For Prince Asharku Inspite Of A Restraining Order

Deep-throat sources have hinted to this portal that some members of the National House Chiefs, have been allegedly bribed to sign the CD form for Prince Asharku as James Town Chief.

The president of the National House Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebihave, Nii Odai Welensti, Nungua Mantse, Mr Tabiri, the registrar, and Enoch Addo, Greater Accra Regional Registrar have all been fingered for allegedly involved in what has been described as a ‘shady deal’ in getting Prince Asharku a Chieftaincy Declaration form (CD form) despite a restraining Order from the Court.

This unfortunate development if it goes on will further fuel the frequent conflicts in the Ngleshie Traditional Area.

For the records the said Dr. Prince Asharku Quaye’s capacity is being challenged at the Regional House at Dodowa as he was not properly nominated, selected, installed, and enstooled.

Again, there has not been any occasion where Dr Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye was presented to the Council members in a plenary or session for his Chieftaincy Declaration (CD) form to be endorsed for onward submission to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to process registration which is being done clandestinely today and tomorrow in Kumasi.

Bailiffs have tried to no avail to serve the president, national registrar, and Dodowa president this morning. Still, they have made themselves unavailable knowing what is at stake, but a lawyer for the Plaintiffs has served them through whatsapp platforms.

An appeal is going to all the relevant state actors to ensure this lawlessness is nibbed in the bud.