National Individual Boxing Championship 2023: Coach Ofori Asare Expects Surprises And Upsets

The Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GBF) will organize the 2023 National Individual Boxing Championship at the Sports Hall, Accra Sports Stadium from 12th July to 14th July, 2023.

The communique from the Federation signed by its Secretary General invites all persons of interest within the boxing space to fight for places in the national team, the Black Bombers.

The Championship will find boxers who are ready to represent Ghana at the Olympic qualifiers in Senegal and the next Africa Games to be held in Accra in March 2024.

Coach Ofori Asare, the National Boxing Coach / Technical Director of the Black Bombers said he expects a competitive competition as the boxers have witnessed the gains of boxing as a Commonwealth or Olympic Games medalist.

He noted that due to the Professional Boxing League which has caused many boxers to become pro unmatured the number of participants may reduce.

“We expect about 100 boxers and am very sure there would be surprises and upsets” he stated.

He said there would be bouts in all 13 male weight classes including 12 for female boxers.

This will be the first edition of competitive amateur boxing to feature many female boxers.

The last National Individual Championship was held last two year to select representatives for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where they won two silver and one bronze.