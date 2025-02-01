National Interest Movement Blasts MPs Over “Kindergarten” Behavior in Parliament

Susan Adu-Amankwah, Executive Secretary of the National Interest Movement, has launched a scathing critique of Ghana’s parliamentarians following the latest eruption of chaos in the legislative chamber, describing their conduct as “funny but sad.”

Her remarks, made during an appearance on KeyPoints on Saturday, 1 February 2025, come amid growing public frustration over the repeated breakdown of decorum in the House.

“If you behave in such a way, nobody is going to respect you,” Adu-Amankwah declared, addressing MPs who have demanded greater public reverence for their office. “If the Speaker claims MPs are eroding respect, let’s be honest—they’ve already eroded it.” Her blunt assessment reflects widespread disillusionment with lawmakers whose actions, she argued, undermine both their credibility and the institution they represent.

Referencing the recent suspension of four MPs for disrupting a vetting session, Adu-Amankwah likened parliamentary conduct to that of “kindergarten children,” stressing that elected officials should not resort to chaos under pressure. “When things don’t go their way, they throw tantrums. Is this how we expect governance to function?” she asked, expressing concern that such behavior risks normalizing disorder in Ghana’s democracy.

The criticism follows a pattern of unrest in Parliament, notably during the turbulent Eighth Parliament, where clashes between the Majority and Minority caucuses frequently devolved into physical altercations and procedural deadlocks. Adu-Amankwah questioned whether the Ninth Parliament would descend further into dysfunction, asking sarcastically, “Will they start breaking chairs next? Is that the precedent we’re setting?”

Her comments tap into a broader national conversation about the declining standards of political discourse and the erosion of public trust in governance. Many Ghanaians have taken to social media and public forums to echo her concerns, with some calling for stricter penalties for unruly MPs and others demanding systemic reforms to restore dignity to the legislature.

The suspended MPs—Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Alhassan Tampuli, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib—were punished for their roles in last week’s vetting session chaos, which saw security personnel intervene to restore order. While Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to suspend them has been framed as a bid to uphold discipline, critics like Adu-Amankwah argue that the recurring turmoil points to deeper institutional failures.

“Parliament is supposed to be a place of reasoned debate, not a playground,” she asserted. “If MPs cannot model respect and self-control, how can they expect the public to take them seriously?”

As Ghana grapples with economic challenges and social inequalities, the spectacle of parliamentary discord has left many citizens questioning the priorities of their leaders. Adu-Amankwah’s remarks underscore a pressing need for cultural and structural reforms within the legislature—not only to curb disorder but to rebuild faith in democratic institutions.

For now, the ball lies in Parliament’s court. Will lawmakers heed these calls for change, or will the Ninth Parliament become synonymous with the very chaos it claims to abhor? The answer may determine not just the fate of Ghana’s political culture, but the resilience of its democracy itself.