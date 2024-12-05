National Leadership Conference Urges Families to Uphold Peace During Elections

The National Leadership Conference on Peace and the Family has been organized by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana, under the theme: “Ghana’s Legacy of Peace: Our Greatest Mandate and Pride.”

The event, co-hosted by the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the Women’s Federation for World Peace, the International Association of Youth and Students for Peace, and the Ghana National Scouts (Greater Accra Region), convened over 35 peace advocates and leaders from national and international organizations.

It brought together leaders from various national and international bodies, including a human rights commissioner, a police inspector, Pan-African advocates, and over 35 peace advocates from across the country.

Focus on the Family as a Pillar of Peace

Rev. Tegha King, Acting Deputy Secretary-General of UPF Ghana, in his remark, emphasized the foundational role of the family in achieving peace.

He warned, “An attack on the family is an attack on humanity,” stressing the need for collective efforts to safeguard family values.

Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo, Chairman of UPF Ghana, also highlighted the critical link between family peace and societal harmony. “When peace is neglected within families, the entire society is at risk,” he stated.

The President of the Women’s Federation for World Peace Africa Subregion 2 underscored women’s pivotal role in families and society.

She cited the legacy of Yaa Asantewaa, the renowned Ghanaian queen who championed anti-colonial campaigns, as a testament to women’s enduring impact on Ghana’s history and progress.

The Founding President of the Afri-Caribbean Exchange & Diplomacy Council delivered a thought-provoking presentation titled “Drop the Guns.” He likened Ghana’s current political landscape to a “warzone” and urged dialogue and unity over conflict, particularly during the election period.

An International Human Rights Commissioner, highlighted global peacebuilding, emphasizing the importance of addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting justice and transparency.

The Secretary-General of UPF Ghana presented on “Ideal Family Values and Paradigm Change in a New Era – Challenging Our Challenges.” She highlighted the role of ideal families in creating sustainable peace and called for a new global approach to peacebuilding.

Honoring Peace Advocates

The conference recognized notable peace advocates, including Dr. Francis Narteh Lemawu, who received the Ambassador for Peace Award for his contributions to peace in the health sector.

Her Royal Majesty Nana Dr. Ama Amissah III, Paramount Queen-mother of the Mankessim Kingdom, was also honored with the Ambassador for Peace Award for her exemplary leadership. Though delayed by traffic, she later received the award at her hotel, where she expressed her commitment to collaborating with UPF Ghana on peace initiatives.

Cultural Celebrations and Unity Messages

The event featured cultural performances by Culture House Ghana, captivating the audience with traditional drumming and dance. Musical performances by Peace Ambassador Jim Pee promoted themes of unity and harmony.

A key highlight was the One Million Signatures for Peace Campaign, an initiative aimed at fostering peace and unity in Ghana, particularly as the nation prepares for elections.

The conference concluded with a unified call for families to embrace peace before, during, and after elections to sustain Ghana’s legacy of harmony.