National Lottery Authority Pledges GH¢100k to Tackle Meningitis Outbreak in Upper West Region

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has stepped in to support health efforts in Ghana’s Upper West Region with a GH¢100,000 donation aimed at curbing a deadly outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM).

The contribution, presented by NLA Director General Mohammed Abdul Salam to Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing, comes as the region battles a rising caseload of the infectious disease, which has already claimed 14 lives and infected over 70 individuals.

Speaking during the handover, Salam emphasized the urgency of the crisis, framing the donation as part of the NLA’s broader corporate social responsibility. “This amount should serve as a booster for the health teams working tirelessly to contain the situation,” he stated. The funds, channeled through the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation, are expected to address critical gaps in treatment and prevention.

Regional Minister Puozuing welcomed the support, noting that the outbreak has been worsened by systemic challenges, including a lack of valid National Health Insurance cards among residents. Many affected individuals, he explained, have struggled to afford antibiotics and emergency care. The donation will directly fund medication for diagnosed patients, contact tracing initiatives, and public education campaigns to mitigate future outbreaks.

CSM, a severe bacterial infection affecting the brain and spinal cord, spreads rapidly in crowded or poorly ventilated environments. The Upper West Region, grappling with limited healthcare infrastructure, has seen cases surge during the current dry season—a period when dusty conditions and close indoor living exacerbate transmission risks.

Puozuing further revealed plans to establish a dedicated regional health fund to streamline future donations. “We urge individuals and organizations to contribute through the Upper West Regional Coordination Council,” he said, underscoring the need for sustained collaboration to address public health emergencies.

The NLA’s intervention highlights the role of corporate entities in bridging gaps during health crises, though experts stress that long-term solutions—such as expanded insurance coverage and improved healthcare access—remain vital to preventing similar outbreaks. For now, the focus remains on containing the current surge before it spirals further.

Local health teams are racing against time to distribute antibiotics and isolate cases, while community sensitization programs aim to curb misinformation and promote preventive measures. As temperatures rise, the window to avert more fatalities narrows, making timely interventions like the NLA’s donation a critical lifeline.