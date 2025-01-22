National Media Commission Criticizes Onua FM and TV for Professional Misconduct

The Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong, has sharply criticized the management of Onua FM and Onua TV for their ongoing failure to address repeated professional misconduct by their presenters.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, January 22, Sarpong stressed that the responsibility for such infractions lies with the operators of the stations, who have the authority to hire, train, and regulate content.

“The management of Onua FM and Onua TV has consistently failed to address serious instances of misconduct by their presenters,” Sarpong stated. He added, “The bigger problem is with those who control him [Captain Smart]. Responsibility must be placed on the companies that operate these stations.”

In a strong response, the NMC has filed a notice of revocation for the broadcasting licenses of Onua FM and Onua TV with the National Communications Authority (NCA). Sarpong elaborated that the operations of the stations had become “extremely dangerous” due to their content, urging stricter oversight of the media sector.

This move follows the latest controversy involving Onua TV presenter Captain Smart, who is accused of inciting illegal miners to invade the AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) mine in Obuasi. The incursion led to a deadly confrontation, resulting in the deaths of nine illegal miners. Critics have linked the incident to irresponsible media commentary, underscoring the delicate balance between freedom of speech and public safety in media practices.

Sarpong’s remarks highlight the growing concerns within Ghana’s media landscape about the role of broadcasters in shaping public opinion and influencing social behavior.