National Media Commission Resolves Complaints

The National Media Commission has resolved two complaints brought before it for settlement. The complaints were:

• Hon. Alidu Seidu Vs Yussif Abdul Ganiyu & Zuria 88.7 FM(Kumasi)

• Avenor Traditional Council Vs Shine FM (Akatsi)

In both cases, the parties mutually agreed to allow peace to prevail and to work together for the development of their communities.

In their resolve for peace, they also pledged to use the radio stations in the communities to enhance their co-existence.

The parties said that unity was a good step to mend their sour relationships and to send a signal that they are together to build peace.

The Commission has therefore commended the parties for their exemplary display of magnanimity and leadership qualities within the communities in which they live.

The Commission advised Media houses to dialogue with their listeners, audience and stakeholders whenever there are issues on professional standards to create a congenial atmosphere for peaceful coexistence.

ALEXANDER BANNERMAN

DEPUTY EXECUTIVE SECRETARY