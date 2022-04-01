National Outreach To Be Held On Pensions In Oti Region

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), as part of its quest to improve informal pension coverage in Ghana, is organising an outreach programme in the Oti Region from April 4 – 8 to create awareness on pensions.

The move is to sensitise both formal and informal sector workers on pension and related matters on the theme: “Pension for All”.

A statement signed by Nana Sifa Twum, the Head of Corporate Affairs, NPRA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the outreach was to encourage the informal sector to understand the pension schemes and actively participate in them to alleviate old-age poverty.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, will join the NPRA team, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Hayford Atta Krufi, to undertake the five-day exercise.

The exercise will take the team to Dambai, Kete-Krachi and Nkwanta.

The statement said the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, in a pre-briefing meeting with the NPRA at Dambai, welcomed the initiative.

He expressed the hope that the exercise would help to identify the many informal sector workers in the region who were not on pension and sign them onto the schemes.

“The collaboration between the NPRA and the Regional Coordinating Council is an indication of the Government’s efforts in addressing old age and retirement challenges among the people,” he said.

Some pension corporate trustees will join the campaign to aid prospective contributors to register with the pension schemes.

“The two ministers will address members of the Local Council of Churches, the Muslims Communities, Traditional Leaders, and Informal Sector Groups among others,” the statement said.

“There will also be pension forums for identifiable groups like the driver unions, market women, Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association, Tailors and Dressmakers Association, Ghana Hoteliers Association, the Ghana Enterprise Agency, and other self-employed.”