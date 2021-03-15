The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana has launched an initiative dubbed “Walk in my shoe”, as part of efforts to promote para-sports in Ghana.

The initiative is aimed at eradicating stigma that surrounds persons with disability and also serve as a digital campaign strategy in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

This initiative is to provide the platform for able-bodied persons to participate and compete against para-athletes in a number of para sporting disciplines.

A statement from the NPC said the maiden challenge was undertaken two weeks ago by Mr. Peter Adjei the Secretary-General of the NPC-Ghana in Para Powerlifting who then nominated the President.

The statement said, the NPC Ghana President Samson Deen, took up the challenge and participated in 400 meters para-athletics Wheelchair Race against para-sports giants like Patrick Obeng, Felix Acheampong, and Emmanuel Yaw Boateng.

Mr. Deen who crossed the finish line with a time of 03:41:52 after been overlapped thrice by the three athletes expressed his gratitude to them for even accepting to race with him and commended them on the efforts they put in their quest to raise the flag of Ghana high during the Games.

He nominated the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports (Hon. Mustapha Ussif), The British High Commissioner to Ghana and the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana in a Goalball match against visually impaired athletes