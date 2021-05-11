Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Qualification And Related Information

The qualification season is still ongoing for almost all sporting disciplines including Para Powerlifting, Wheelchair Tennis, Blind Judo etc…

Below is breakdown of progress so far (Automatic Qualification, Wildcards, Bipartite)

AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION

Para Athletics – Two (2) athletes have made the qualification standard. Automatic Qualification period within which athletes are selected based on the world ranking) period for Para Athletics ended on April 1 2021. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed the following:

After the regular qualification season, NPC-Ghana did not get any slot allocation with regards to Qualification Ranking or Marathon Qualification Ranking.

The NPC-Ghana however got One (1) slot with regards to Representation Allocation.

The Representation Allocation slot is awarded to the NPC-Ghana and can be used for any male Para Athletics athlete as long as the athlete is eligible.

As of now, the NPC-Ghana has Two (2) eligible male Para Athletics athletes namely; Nkegbe Botsyo (T54 – 100m) and Yusif Amadu (T42 – High Jump).

The Representation Allocation slot as awarded to the NPC- Ghana is not transferable to another gender aside male gender.

Due to Covid-19, the planned Paris 2021 Para Athletics Grand Prix that athletes were training for has been canceled by the organizers. This left the only qualification competition that the NPC-Ghana planned to send athletes to be Marrakech – Morocco in June.

This competition has also been canceled as of May 3 2021 as informed by the Mrooccan Paralympic Committee. This means for the sport of Para Athletics, there is no other high pro‑le competition left for athletes as per our entries. National Paralympic Committee of Ghana.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games High Standard Qualification season will end on June 6 2021.

On June 23 2021, the IPC through the World Para Athletics (WPA) will inform the NPC-Ghana if we have gained any slot in that sector.

One (1) Ghanaian athlete by name Botsyo Nkegbe has made the High Standard Qualification mark with a time of 14.22 seconds in the T54 100m race as against the standard of 14.31 seconds.

The High Standard Qualification slots will be allocated to NPCs and/or individual athletes after all NPCs have confirmed the usage of the various Qualification Ranking, Marathon Qualification Ranking and Representation Allocation slots by May 14 2021 and the remaining slots are assessed by the WPA.

The Representation Allocation slot awarded to the NPC-Ghana can be used at its own discretion but with advise from the Technical bench.

We are still awaiting the opening of the Bipartite Commission application which we hope will give the chance to have a female athlete competing at the Games in Para Athletics.

Bipartite applications are yet to be opened for Para Powerlifting and Para Cycling in the coming month.

The planned participation in the Wheelchair Tennis competition in Portugal has been called o due to challenges with securing entry visas for the team.

The Blind Judo team is still in preparation to be able to attend their competition in June for a chance at gaining a slot to the Games.

We entreat all to reach to the NPC-Ghana with specific questions for answers.

Peter Adjei

Secretary General