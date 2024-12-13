National Peace Council Calls for Calm Amid Tensions Over Election Result Collation in Ghana

The National Peace Council (NPC) has called for calm and due process following concerns surrounding the delayed collation of election results from three constituencies in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The results from Akwatia, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, and Fanteakwa constituencies are currently being compiled at the Tesano Police Training School in Accra, after the process was relocated twice—first to the Eastern Regional level and then to the national level. The decision to move the collation exercise came after reports of disruptions, destruction, and incidents of arson at several collation centers across the country.

The NPC clarified that the Electoral Commission (EC) made the decision to initiate the collation process at Tesano independently, and not under the influence of any political party or the Ghana Police Service. The clarification was made as political tensions escalated, with several stakeholders raising concerns over the fairness and transparency of the process.

The NPC has urged political parties to resolve any grievances through legal means, while stressing the importance of maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all involved. The Council has also recommended that the EC convene an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to facilitate dialogue and work towards a resolution.

In its statement, the NPC also praised the media for its role in providing transparent and accurate reporting throughout the election process, encouraging continued vigilance in keeping the public informed. The Council reiterated its commitment to engaging with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the credibility of the election and its peaceful resolution.