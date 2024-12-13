National Peace Council Calls for Legal Redress Amid Parliamentary Election Disputes

The National Peace Council (NPC) has urged candidates who have concerns with the outcome of the December 7 parliamentary elections to seek legal redress through the courts to ensure a peaceful and amicable resolution of any disputes.

In a press release dated December 13, the NPC emphasized that political parties should utilize the available legal avenues to address their concerns in order to maintain the safety of all participants during this crucial phase of the electoral process.

“The NPC calls on all political party representatives to avail themselves of every legal avenue available to redress their concerns to ensure the safety of all participants at this stage of the electoral process,” the statement read.

The Council also urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to convene an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, involving all political party representatives and other relevant stakeholders, to discuss and find a mutually agreeable resolution to the issues surrounding the election.

Furthermore, the NPC encouraged the media to continue its diligent efforts to report and broadcast election-related activities to the Ghanaian public, helping to ensure transparency and trust in the electoral process.

The statement comes in the wake of a delayed collation exercise for results from three Eastern Region constituencies—Akwatia, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, and Fanteakwa—being conducted at the Tesano Police Training School in the Greater Accra Region. The delays were attributed to disruptions, destruction, and incidents of arson reported at other collation centres across the country.

According to the NPC, the decision to move the collation process from regional to national levels was made by the EC, and not influenced by any political party or the Ghana Police Service.

“Our understanding is that the Electoral Commission (EC) moved the collation of results from Akwatia, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, and Fanteakwa constituencies to the regional level and now to the national level due to the widely reported incidents of disruption, destruction, and arson at other collation centres around the country,” the Council clarified.

The NPC has committed to engaging with all relevant stakeholders to resolve the ongoing situation and ensure a peaceful and fair resolution to the electoral challenges.