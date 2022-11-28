National Peace Council engages Asawase market women on violent extremism

As violent extremism looms in the West African sub-Region, the National Peace Council (NPC) has been engaging various stakeholders to sensitise them on the threats to Ghana’s peace and stability.

The goal is to sensitise the public to be on the lookout for suspicious characters in communities and public places to avert a possible strike by insurgents.

With funding support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the NPC has engaged the various market women in the Asokore Mampong Municipality on the need to be alert and vigilant in the markets.

They must pay attention to activities of everyone that visits their markets and immediately report strange and suspicious characters to the security agencies for prompt action.

Rev. Emmanuel Badu Amoah, the Regional Executive Secretary of the Council, who addressed the women, said the initiative also sought to equip participants with knowledge and skills to identify early warning signs.

He said society needed a peaceful atmosphere to survive the devastating effects of violent extremism and conflicts.

“The looming threats of terrorism in the West African Sub-Region, coupled with other security challenges facing the country, is an indication of the need for every individual to be security conscious,” he said.

He said no one was immune from the negative consequences in times of conflicts, hence the need to collectively work together and maintain peace in the country.

Ghanaians, he noted, were known for their tolerance and the desire to co-exist peacefully with one another and called for the maintenance of the peace to drive socio-economic development.

“Each and everyone have a role to play in building sustainable peace for our country,” he said.

Rev. Amoah entreated the women to get involved in the national effort to protect the citizenry from violent extremists by “saying something anytime you see something”.