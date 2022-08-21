National plastics clean-up campaign kicks-off in Alogboshie

Ghana’s biggest non-alcoholic brewed malt beverage, Malta Guinness has kicked off a national plastic clean-up and awareness campaign in Alogboshie in the Greater Accra Region.

The campaign will be community-focused and represents a bold leadership move by the multi award winning malt brand in driving plastics sustainability, conversations to spur action and concrete actions to address the issue of plastics pollution.

“Most plastic packaging by consumers is used only once and then sent to landfill or ends up in drains, illegal dumps, and on our beaches. To counter this, Guinness Ghana signed a landmark partnership with Coliba Ghana to fund 10 plastics bottle buy-back centres in Accra and Kumasi to collect plastic bottles after consumer use to stimulate and increase collection and recycling rates,” Corporate Relations Director, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah noted in an interview.

“We are a trusted brand that connects with purpose, and we equally believe this campaign supports government’s efforts to ensure that our communities are clean and rid of pollutants like plastics.”

Marketing and Innovations Director, Estella Muzito, pointed out that Malta Guinness’ commitment to the campaign was multifaceted.

“As part of our journey to reinforce our leadership position as the brand that fuels a world of good and a can-do spirit, Malta Guinness is championing this plastic collection sustainability agenda with the sensitization of communities in the form of this plastic collection activity in the Alogboshie Community.”

“We started this off with a ‘trainer of trainers’ exercise with 10 women in the community to create awareness around the impact of plastics and the varying uses plastic waste can be put to.”

“Alogboshie is home for us and with a long and shared history with this community that dates back to the 1960s, we deemed it relevant to kickoff this campaign here and extend it to other areas across the country.”

“This campaign is not a one-off event. Malta Guinness will be activating this engagement and attitudinal change in communities where we source, make and sell our brands. We might be headed to a community near you soon, so watch out for the Malta Guinness cleanup/ plastics awareness campaign caravan.”

The plastic clean-up campaign aims to effect attitudinal change and to ensure our communities are energized with the right information and message to support our efforts to inculcate the habit of collecting plastics for recycling and remodeling as well as to constantly keep their environment clean.

The campaign would work with the communities’ leadership to explore the setting up of plastics collection centres, where community members can send their segregated plastics for incentives.