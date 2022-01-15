National PR and Communications Summit Slated for 19th-22nd January

Public Relations and Communications practitioners in Ghana are expected to gather in Akosombo from 19th to 22nd January, 2022, for the Institute of Public Relations-Ghana (IPR-Ghana) National PR and Communications Summit.

A statement issued by IPR – Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the three-day event, which would be held on the theme: “Truth Well Told and Shared,” is expected to be a platform for communications professionals to network, learn new innovative practices and deliberate on issues pertinent to the profession and the Institute.

It said the summit begins with a fun-filled two-hour cruise on the Volta Lake to the Dodi Island on Wednesday, 19th January.

It noted that activities on the cruise would include an interactive session with seasoned social media influencers on the topic “PR in the digital age,” as well as a live band, karaoke session, and some indoor games.

The statement said the Summit, which would be held on Thursday 20th January, will be chaired by Reverend Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, a Fellow of the Institute, a Management and Communication Consultant, and a former Minister of State.

It intimated that highlights of the Summit would include a keynote address by Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive of Volta River Authority.

It said there would be presentations of papers, and a panel discussion by renowned thought leaders within Ghana’s communications industry.

The statement said successful candidates of the 2021 Accreditation Examination would also be inducted into IPR-Ghana as Accredited and Associate Members.

It said the Institute’s 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) comes off on Friday, 21st January, and would afford the Executive Council the opportunity to account for their stewardship over the past year.

It said the summit would be climaxed with the Presidential Ball and PR and Communications Excellence Awards to celebrate distinguished members and institutions who have excelled in the field of Public Relations and Communications.

The statement said according to Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, President of IPR-Ghana, the summit had over the years become a platform for sharing ideas in a very fast changing and constantly evolving sector like the communications industry.

“The communications industry is a very dynamic one and it is critical for professionals within the field to meet and share ideas in confronting the changes that are constantly occurring all around us,” he said.

“At the IPR National Summit, we meet as members of this noble professional association to take stock of the past year, evaluate our performance as an industry and strategize for the year ahead. I look forward to this year’s summit because there is a lot to unpack and learn based on how rapidly the communication profession is changing the world over.”

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR) is the sole professional body for Public Relations and Communications practitioners in Ghana. IPR exists to provide a professional structure for the practice of Public Relations and enhance the ability and status of its members as Professional Practitioners.

Benefits of being a member include assistance in the area of Public Relations when needed; opportunity for Members to meet and exchange views and ideas through seminars, conferences, events and the Annual General Meeting; training programmes; PR job opportunities; internship opportunities for student members.