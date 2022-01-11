National PR and Communications Summit Slated for 19th-22nd January

Public Relations and Communications practitioners in Ghana are expected to gather at the Volta Hotel in Akosombo from 19th to 22nd January 2022 for the Institute of Public Relations-Ghana (IPR-Ghana) National PR and Communications Summit.

The three-day event, which will be held under the theme “Truth Well Told and Shared,” is expected to be a platform for communications professionals to network, learn new innovative practices, and deliberate on issues pertinent to the profession and the Institute.

The summit begins with a fun-filled two-hour cruise on the Volta Lake to Dodi Island on Wednesday, 19th January. Activities on the cruise will include an interactive session with seasoned social media influencers on the topic “PR in the digital age,” as well as a live band, karaoke session, and some indoor games.

The Summit, which will be held on Thursday 20th January, will be chaired by Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee (a Fellow of the Institute, a Management and Communication Consultant, and a former Minister of State). Highlights of the Summit will include a keynote address by Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa (Chief Executive of Volta River Authority),

presentations of papers, and a panel discussion by renowned thought leaders within Ghana’s communications industry. Successful candidates of the 2021 Accreditation Examination will also be inducted into IPR-Ghana as Accredited and

Associate Members.

The Institute’s 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) comes off on Friday, 21st January, and will afford the Executive Council the opportunity to account for their stewardship over the past year.

The summit will be climaxed with the Presidential Ball and PR and Communications Excellence Awards to celebrate distinguished members and institutions who have excelled in the field of Public Relations and Communications.

According to Mawuko Afadzinu, President of IPR-Ghana, the summit has over the years become a platform for sharing ideas in a very fast changing and constantly evolving sector

like the communications industry.

“The communications industry is a very dynamic one and it is critical for professionals within the field to meet and share ideas in confronting the changes that are constantly occurring all around us,” he said.

“At the IPR National Summit, we meet as members of this noble professional association to take stock of the past year, evaluate our performance as an industry and strategize for the year ahead.

I look forward to this year’s summit because there is a lot to unpack and learn based on how rapidly the

communication profession is changing the world over.”

Members of IPR-Ghana may register for the Summit via https://egtks.com/e/32000 or contact the IPR secretariat on 0500481062.

About IPR-Ghana

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR) is the sole professional body for Public

Relations and Communications practitioners in Ghana.

IPR exists to provide a professional structure for the practice of Public Relations and enhance the ability and

status of its members as Professional Practitioners. Benefits of being a member include assistance in the area of Public Relations when needed; opportunity for Members to meet and exchange views and ideas through seminars,

conferences, events and the AnnualGeneral Meeting; training programmes; PR job opportunities; internship

opportunities for student members.