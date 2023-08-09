National premix fuel administrator to contest NPP Primaries

Nana Abrokwa Asare, the Administrator of the National Premix Fuel, has entered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) contest for the Asuogyaman Constituency, adding a new dimension to an already hotly contested seat.



With the entry of a prominent figure, the unexpected political development has taken an intriguing turn, sparked widespread speculation and had the potential to significantly impact the upcoming elections.

Nana Asare made his intentions public after submitting his nomination forms to party executives at New Powmu in the Asuogyaman Constituency and expressed confidence in his ability to win the upcoming NPP primaries in November 2023.

After filing his papers, he told the media that his work in the geographical area would speak for itself, and that he was highly confident that the impact of his excellent work would allow him to sweep the party polls and go on to win the Asuogyaman Parliamentary seat for the NPP in the Election 2024.

The filing was characterised by a mini rally which gathered a big audience clad in NPP colours and dispersed over the streets of New Powmu to Atimpoku, chanting songs of Abrokwa’s ultimate victory.

The supporters later gathered at the Atimpoku taxi rank, where Nana Asare emphasised the need to generate employment opportunities in the constituency to secure jobs for the youth.

He said the constituency was blessed with natural resources and water, “but can boast about nothing,” and therefore, promised to create employment avenues and empower local farmers to embrace mechanised irrigated agricultural technologies.

“If I’m given the opportunity to become a member of parliament, I will change the narrative and the unemployment situation in the Asuogyaman district,” he said.

He said Nabrok Foundation had created several jobs and developed skills for several youth in the area, and that given nod for the Parliamentary seat, would provide him with the rare opportunity to lobby more for the people for the improvement of Asuogyaman.

He urged his supporters to engage in a clean campaign and refrain from politics of insults.

Nana Asare is in the race with Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, former Deputy Information Minister and now Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority and Paul Ansah, former Head of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.