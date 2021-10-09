National Road Safety Authority clamps down on use of unprescribed lamps

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has begun an exercise in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality to remove illegal lamps from vehicles from exposing other road users to danger, especially at night.

The exercise, which was carried out in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, followed the use of unprescribed lamps by some drivers contrary to Regulations 65 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

Drivers, who were found to have breached the Regulation, were made to voluntarily remove the gadgets while others contacted suggested broader consultations with the stakeholders, especially the Haulage Truck drivers, who were the major culprits.

Fliers on the Regulation were distributed to drivers by NRSA while the Team took the opportunity to educate passengers on the COVID-19 protocols as many of them were found not wearing nose masks.

The travelling public expressed delight with the operation and called on the Team to take the operation to the big haulage companies and to sustain the operation until all vehicles were fitted with the approved lamps or lights to reduce accidents at night.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Akua Ansaah Cobbina, Western Regional Manager of NRSA, said the exercise was to create awareness for later enforcement of the law leading to prosecution and urged drivers and vehicle owners to voluntarily comply with the law to avoid any inconveniences.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, said vehicles from both sides of the road were stopped while drivers and passengers were sensitized and educated on Regulation 65 of L.I. 2180 as part of the exercise.

She said Heavy Duty Truck drivers were found to be the worst culprits of the Regulation as most of them had fixed unapproved lamps on their vehicles.

Most of the drivers the team interacted with were ignorant of the Regulation.

DSP Adiku said no arrest was made since the Team decided to start with awareness creation and announced that the operation would again be held next week.