The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) remains focused towards its efforts to educate, supervise and ensure the enforcement of the various road safety legislations to drastically reduce the spate of road accidents in the country.

Ms Linda Affotey-Annang, Central Regional Head of the NRSA who gave the assurance said the Authority was poised to promoting best road safety practices to create safe road transportation system amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, she said the authority would continuously embark on road safety education campaigns and partner its stakeholders to reduce the spate of accidents.

In the Central region, the Accra-Takoradi highway has been identified as one of the black spots for road accidents in the country, thus making it more imperative for intensified road safety awareness campaigns.

Ms Affotey-Annang said during the heat of the pandemic, the NRSA in the region mounted several road safety education campaigns at toll booths, lorry stations, fuel stations and markets to sensitize the people.

She said the Authority also carried out series of community outreach programmes, radio discussions on road safety and organised training for drivers and riders to get them adhere to road safety rules and regulations.

Ms Affotey-Annang said issues of road safety was a shared responsibility and called on the road users to compliment the effort of the road safety Authority by obeying road safety regulations.

She bemoaned the negative attitude and behaviour of majority of drivers and other road users which continued to be the biggest challenge in the Country.

She said despite the continued awareness, many of the accidents recorded were as a result of disregard for road safety regulations such as drink-driving, fatigue, over-loading, failure to use seat belts, wrongful over-taking and speeding. She therefore called on drivers to desist from such negative practices and obey road safety regulations.