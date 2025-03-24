National Sales Leaders Conference Set for August 20-22

The second edition of the National Sales Leaders Conference (NSLC) Accra 2025 was officially launched, in Accra today, attracting 100 CEOs from diverse industries across Ghana and Africa. The three-day event, set to run from August 20th to 22nd at the Accra Conference Centre (AICC), will host over 2,000 participants.

The National Sales Leaders Conference 2025 is a platform for business leaders, sales professionals, and entrepreneurs to come together, learn, and lead. The conference aims to promote sales culture, drive economic development, and shape the future of business in Ghana and beyond. This year’s theme, “Redefining Sales Excellence for Today’s Dynamic Market,” aims to address evolving market challenges.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Group of Companies, delivering a keynote address at the launch, emphasized the importance of sales in driving business growth and economic development. “Nothing happens until someone sells something,” he quoted, highlighting the critical role of sales professionals in building relationships, creating value, and driving revenue.

The CEO of Special Group of Companies shared his personal experience in sales, having sold various products and services throughout his career. He stressed the need for businesses to invest in their salespeople, empowering and rewarding them to drive business growth.

Dr Sarpong also highlighted the impact of technology on sales, noting that social media has become a game-changer in the sales landscape. He emphasized the need for businesses to leverage technology to build relationships, create value, and drive revenue.

The keynote address concluded with a call to action, challenging business leaders, corporate organizations, and entrepreneurs to invest in initiatives like NSLC 2025. “When you invest in NSLC, you are investing in transformation. You are investing in sales culture, which in turn, will transform our businesses and the economy,” Dr. Sarpong said.

President of National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria, Calls for Marketing-Driven Approach to Sales at NSLC 2025:

Idorenyen Enang, President and Chairman of the Council, National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria, delivered an address in his capacity as a Special Guest at the National Sales Leaders Conference (NSLC) 2025, emphasizing the importance of a marketing-driven approach to sales.

Mr Enang, a renowned marketing expert, stressed that sales growth requires a deep understanding of the local ecosystem and customer behaviours. “You need high native content; if you don’t play with high native content, you’re wasting your time,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of marketing in empowering sales teams to build relationships, open doors, and deliver measurable results. “Marketing is the engine that powers your sales team’s ability to perform, scale, and build a sustainable pipeline,” Enang emphasized.

Mr Enang challenged the audience to rethink their approach to sales and marketing, embracing digital platforms, customer analytics, and innovative ways to connect with their audience. “Now is the time to act, and today, we are not just participants, we are the future,” he said.

The President of the National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria, concluded by emphasizing the need for collaboration and innovation to drive sales excellence in the region. “Let us make it worthwhile. Let us get on board and make this work,” he said.

In an exclusive interview, Michael Abbiw, convener of the NSLC, revealed that this year’s theme is “Dynamic Sales Environment,” focusing on the rapidly changing business landscape.

Mr. Abbiw noted that the conference has been expanded to three days due to the overwhelming response from last year’s event, which attracted over 1,500 participants. This year’s conference promises to be even bigger, with 52 speakers from various industries, including health, trade, finance, and banking.

According to Mr. Abbiw, who doubles as the CEO of MGA Consulting Ghana Ltd. the conference aims to delve deeper into the impact of sales on the economy and businesses. “We are going to look at how we can impact the economy, how sales can drive businesses going forward,” he said.

The convener emphasized the importance of adopting new strategies to navigate the dynamic sales environment. “Sales leaders ought to start devising new ways to manage the new sales force, to take advantage of modern trends, and to face the dynamic market,” he noted.

Mr. Abbiw advised participants to register early, as this year’s conference will feature closed sessions with limited capacity. “Each session is going to take only 200 participants, so if you don’t register ahead of time, you will not get space,” he warned.

The NSLC has generated significant excitement among CEOs, with 100 CEOs set to launch the conference. Mr. Abbiw invited all sales and marketing professionals to join the conference and learn strategies to build their future together.

On his part, a special Guest of Honour, Dr. Daniel McKorley, Founder and Chairman of McDan Group, delivered an Inspiring Speech on Sales Excellence and Customer Engagement by emphasizing the importance of sales excellence, customer engagement, and resilience in driving business success.

Drawing from his personal experiences and the remarkable journey of the McDan Group, Dr McKorley shared valuable lessons on building lasting relationships and transforming challenges into opportunities.

A Lesson in Humility and Resilience

Dr. McKorley began his address by recounting a pivotal moment early in his career. “A woman once walked into my office, furious because of delays in clearing her goods,” he recalled. “She insulted everyone in the office, including me, referring to me as an albino and demanding I leave her presence. Little did she know that I was managing the affairs of the company.”

Despite the disrespect, Dr. McKorley chose to respond with humility and professionalism. “I begged her to allow me to assist her. I took her documents, went to the warehouse, and ensured her goods were cleared in record time,” he shared. When the woman later discovered that Dr McKorley was the manager, she was ashamed of her earlier behaviour. “Ten years down the line, this woman became one of my most effective salespeople, without even realizing it,” he revealed.

The McDan Philosophy: No Sales, No Business

Dr. McKorley emphasized that sales are the lifeblood of any business. “At McDan Group, we live by one principle: no sales, no business. You can have the best product, the most advanced technology, or the biggest dream, but if you can’t sell, you can’t grow,” he stated. He highlighted that McDan Group operated for 17 years without a formal sales department, relying instead on the power of customer relationships and word-of-mouth referrals.

“Many times, our customers become our salespeople. They sell us. I ran McDan for 18 years without people even knowing the company was owned by a black man. Everyone assumed it was a white-owned business because of the strides we made,” he said, underscoring the importance of delivering exceptional service that speaks for itself.

The Three Pillars of Sales Excellence

Dr McKorley outlined McDan Group’s approach to sales, which is built on three key pillars: innovation, customer engagement, and resilience.

Innovation: “In today’s market, you either innovate or evaporate,” he declared. Dr McKorley stressed the importance of leveraging data, technology, and digital platforms to connect with customers in meaningful ways. “If your sales team is not using automation, AI-driven insights, and social selling, you’re playing yesterday’s game in today’s world,” he warned. Customer Engagement: “People don’t buy products; they buy people. They buy trust,” Dr McKorley explained. He cautioned against chasing quick wins and instead advocated for building long-term, high-value relationships. “Your sales strategy should focus on solving problems, not just pushing products. When you focus on solving problems, you create loyal customers,” he said. Resilience: Dr. McKorley shared a personal anecdote about a client who had insulted him but later became a key supporter. “My head of finance once asked me if I felt disrespected by the woman who insulted me. I pointed to my car and asked him who bought it, who fueled it, and who paid my children’s school fees. It was that woman. She paid all the bills. We must respect every customer who walks into our offices because they pay our bills,” he said.

A Call to Action

Dr. McKorley concluded his speech with a rallying cry to the audience. “Sales is not just a job; it’s a mindset, a skill, a weapon. Today, I challenge you: sell like your future depends on it because it does,” he declared. He commended the organizers of the conference for championing innovative initiatives that are shaping the future of businesses in Ghana and beyond.

The NSLC 2025, themed “Dynamic Sales Environment,” aims to promote sales excellence, drive business growth, and foster collaboration among sales leaders and professionals in Ghana and beyond.

By Kingsley Asiedu