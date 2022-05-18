National Security calls for vigilance amid growing terrorism Threat

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, has urged the public to be security conscious amidst terrorism threats.

“The Ministry of National Security would like to draw the attention of the general public to the growing threat of terrorism in our sub-region and I urge everyone to be vigilant and extra careful about their personal and communal security.”

The Minister said this in a press release copied the Ghana News Agency.

Many of Ghana’s neighbours, he said, had unfortunately suffered attacks from terrorist groups with their (terrorists) activities spreading from the Sahelian region towards the coastal West-African States.

“Our immediate neighbours, Burkina Faso, La Côte d’Ivoire and Togo have all experienced such attacks and we have to recognise that our country remains a target as the security services work to keep us all safe,” he said.

The Minister appealed for heightened vigilance in areas of mass gatherings, especially at public places of entertainment and worship, such as churches and mosques.

He also called for the employment of guards, security gadgetry and lighting areas surrounding public gatherings, stressing vigilance of all and “taking personal responsibility and looking out for each other.”

“We urge the managers of public places and gatherings to be extra vigilant. We want to reassure the public that the security agencies and all those charged with maintaining the security of the state are working hard to ensure the safety of our country and its people and we count on your continuing support in this endeavour,” the release said.