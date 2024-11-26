Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    National Security denies role in alleged kidnapping of Emirates Manager

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    The Ministry of National Security has expressed concern over a publication by the Herald Newspaper alleging that Sylvia Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines at Kotoka International Airport, was abducted by officers from the Ministry and the National Intelligence Bureau.

    In a statement issued on Monday, November 25, the Ministry categorically denied any involvement by its officers or those of the National Intelligence Bureau in the alleged abduction.

    The Ministry of National Security added that it has since launched an investigation into the incident and assured the public that any individuals found responsible for the abduction will face the full consequences of the law.

    The statement called on the public to disregard the claims made in the Herald Newspaper and treat the allegations with the necessary scepticism.

    The Ghana Police Service on Friday, November 22 commenced an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of Baah. According to the police, the victim was reported to have been allegedly taken from the entrance of her residence in Accra on Thursday, 21st November 2024.Tourism packages

    But it later confirmed in an update on Saturday, November 23, announced that it had successfully rescued Baah and had since been reunited with her family.

    Authorities assured the public that an active search is ongoing to apprehend the suspects behind the crime, emphasising their commitment to justice.

    Previous article
    Projected salary increases in Ghana signal optimistic outlook for 2025 – Mercer
    Next article
    Paul Adom-Otchere’s new book explores 77 pivotal moments in Ghana’s Fourth Republic
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    Politics 0
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    Politics 0
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    Politics 0
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE