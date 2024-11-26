National Security denies role in alleged kidnapping of Emirates Manager

The Ministry of National Security has expressed concern over a publication by the Herald Newspaper alleging that Sylvia Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines at Kotoka International Airport, was abducted by officers from the Ministry and the National Intelligence Bureau.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 25, the Ministry categorically denied any involvement by its officers or those of the National Intelligence Bureau in the alleged abduction.

The Ministry of National Security added that it has since launched an investigation into the incident and assured the public that any individuals found responsible for the abduction will face the full consequences of the law.

The statement called on the public to disregard the claims made in the Herald Newspaper and treat the allegations with the necessary scepticism.

The Ghana Police Service on Friday, November 22 commenced an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of Baah. According to the police, the victim was reported to have been allegedly taken from the entrance of her residence in Accra on Thursday, 21st November 2024.Tourism packages

But it later confirmed in an update on Saturday, November 23, announced that it had successfully rescued Baah and had since been reunited with her family.

Authorities assured the public that an active search is ongoing to apprehend the suspects behind the crime, emphasising their commitment to justice.