National Security Hunts Notorious Landguard “Poppy Osman” Over Illegal Demolitions And Land Grabbing In Accra

The National Security Secretariat has launched an intensive manhunt for a notorious landguard in Accra, popularly known as “Poppy Osman,” following a series of complaints accusing him of unlawful demolitions and forceful takeover of private properties.

“Poppy Osman” is alleged to have led a violent demolition exercise in March 2025 at Tse-Addo, a suburb of the La-Dadekotopon Municipality. Multiple structures both concrete and wooden were razed to the ground, leaving legal occupants of the land homeless. Victims claim the suspect, with the support of a gang of armed landguards, destroyed their properties under the guise of owning the land.

In an apparent attempt to cement control over the disputed property, “Poppy Osman” reportedly began the hurried construction of a 10-storey building shortly after the demolition. However, following several failed attempts by affected individuals to get assistance from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, petitions to the National Security Secretariat prompted swift intervention. Security personnel moved in to halt the construction, allowing room for legal proceedings to determine rightful ownership of the land.

Despite the intervention, the suspect allegedly returned to the site with over 100 armed landguards on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, in an attempt to forcibly retake possession. The group reportedly attempted to attack private security guards stationed at the location to prevent further development. However, a timely intelligence-led response by security operatives foiled the attack. “Poppy Osman” is said to have fled the scene upon spotting the officers.

The National Security Secretariat has since issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who has also been named in at least three other petitions involving similar land encroachment cases across various parts of the Greater Accra Region.

One of the complainants, Madam Salomey Adjeley Odamtten, whose property at Tse-Addo was affected, expressed her frustration with the regional police command, accusing it of failing to act impartially in the matter. She, however, commended the National Security for stepping in and facilitating a legal process to address the dispute.

Another petitioner, Mr. Samuel Narh, a businessman whose property at Mahnet was allegedly taken over by the same suspect, questioned the silence of the police regarding the suspect’s ongoing criminal activities.

Sources within the Secretariat confirm that operatives are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to apprehend “Poppy,” who is now believed to be in hiding and evading capture.