National Security Minister Directed To Brief Parliament On Bawku conflict

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding as Speaker has directed the National Security National with the assistance of Ministers of Defence and Interior to brief Parliament on the security situation in Bawku.

He gave the directive when Mr Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip, urged the House to call on the trio (Ministers of National Security, Defence and Interior) to brief the House on the security situation in Bawku.

Mr Muntaka said there was the need for the three Ministers to brief the House on what was happening in Bawku and what steps the Government was taking to address the situation.

He noted that the Bawku conflict had a long history; stating that however, the current happenings in the area was not a healthy development for the nation.

Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikai Central, recalled that the President in January this year had a meeting with the Bawku Naba, during which the President gave him the assurance that the Government would do everything possible to maintain the security situation in Bawku.

He said Bawku was a vibrant commercial town, but recent developments in the town was not encouraging at all, especially coming after the meeting between the President and the Bawku Naba.

“We all know the history of the Bawku conflict, and I think the call by the Minority Chief Whip is welcoming; for the Ministers of National Security, Defence and Interior to brief the House.”

He said it was important that they called the three Ministers to brief the House on the situation in Bawku.

Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suyini, the MP for Tamale North, said the current situation in Bawku deserved urgent attention for the three ministers to brief the House.

He said there was the need for the Government to take urgent steps to de-escalate the tension in the area.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, said the current situation in Bawku was worrying and that there was the need for the House to discuss and find a lasting solution to it.

He commended Mr Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister for his efforts in ensuring that the Bawku situation did not get out of hand.

He said this was the time for them (MPs) to do a sober reflection and find a lasting solution to the Bawku conflict.