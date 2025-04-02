National Security Orders Transfer of 706 ECG Containers from Tema Port

The National Security Council Secretariat has formally intervened in the case of 706 Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) containers stranded at Tema Port, directing their immediate transfer to a secure facility in Abelemkpe, Accra.

In a March 27, 2025 letter obtained by this publication, National Security Coordinator Osman Abdul-Razak instructed the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to relocate the containers to the Secretariat’s warehouse and suspend all port charges pending investigations. The directive, copied to the Transport Minister and GRA Commissioner-General, suggests high-level government involvement in resolving the matter.

This development follows mounting concerns over missing or delayed ECG containers containing critical electrical equipment. Sources indicate procurement irregularities may have compromised Ghana’s power distribution infrastructure, with some containers allegedly disappearing during clearance processes.

Industry analysts estimate the stranded shipment could represent millions in stalled power sector investments. The National Security intervention marks an escalation in government efforts to secure vital energy assets and investigate potential malfeasance in the supply chain.

Authorities have not disclosed timelines for completing their inquiry or releasing the equipment to ECG. The power company faces increasing pressure to explain procurement and logistics gaps that left essential infrastructure components languishing at port for months.

Observers suggest this case may prompt broader reforms in how Ghana handles sensitive energy sector imports, with potential implications for customs procedures and inter-agency coordination on critical shipments.