National Security Retrieves State Vehicles from Ex-GIHOC Chief’s Home

National security operatives conducted an early morning raid at former GIHOC Distilleries MD Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s residence on May 15, recovering government vehicles allegedly improperly retained after his tenure.

The operation forms part of an ongoing probe into suspected financial irregularities during Jumah’s leadership of the state-owned company.

Investigators are examining documents showing Jumah purchased a Genesis G90 luxury sedan for just 5% of its value (GHS 4,943) through a 2019 board approval, despite an independent valuation pricing the vehicle at GHS 98,862.

Two additional official cars – including an Audi reportedly worth $60,000 – were also allegedly kept without proper authorization before being returned.

The former Akufo-Addo administration appointee has yet to comment on the allegations as authorities continue their investigation into potential misuse of state assets.