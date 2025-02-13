NSA Embraces Ghana.gov Portal to Revolutionize Service Payments

The National Service Authority has taken a bold step toward modernizing its operations by moving all service personnel payments to the Ghana.gov.gh platform.

This cashless system, which takes effect immediately, replaces the old manual processes and bank deposit system that have long been marred by delays and fraudulent activities.

By leveraging a digital payment infrastructure built by Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited, the new system links seamlessly with banks, mobile money operators, and other fintech providers. The move is designed to eliminate issues such as ghost names—phantom entries that have cost the state millions in fraudulent payments in past audits—and ensure that every legitimate service personnel member receives their monthly allowance promptly and transparently.

NSA Director-General Felix Gyamfi believes this initiative marks a significant step forward. “This is a step toward a more transparent and efficient service. We encourage all stakeholders to embrace it and provide feedback for improvements,” he said, emphasizing that modernizing revenue collection is not just about technology, but also about safeguarding public funds.

While many welcome the change, concerns have been raised regarding system reliability in rural areas with limited internet connectivity. Some service personnel fear that any technical glitches or network outages could lead to delays in payments. Nonetheless, supporters like IT graduate John Asante are optimistic, noting that the new platform should reduce the hassle of chasing payments and eliminate unnecessary trips to NSA offices.

As Ghana moves deeper into the digital age, the transition to Ghana.gov for service payments could set a precedent for other government services. The real challenge will be in ensuring that the system is robust enough to serve all regions effectively, delivering on the promise of speed, accuracy, and accountability while preventing future fraud.