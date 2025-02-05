National Service Authority Goes Fully Cashless with GHANA.GOV Integration

In a bold move to modernize revenue collection and enhance operational efficiency, the National Service Authority (NSA) has announced a complete shift to a cashless payment system, effective immediately.

The new directive, issued in a press statement on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, mandates all user agencies and stakeholders to process payments exclusively through the GHANA.GOV platform. This includes the 20% and 10% administrative charges associated with national service transactions.

The transition to a digital payment system is part of the government’s broader agenda to promote transparency, accountability, and convenience in public service operations. By leveraging GHANA.GOV, the NSA aims to eliminate manual payment processes, reduce bottlenecks, and provide a seamless experience for all parties involved.

How It Works

Payments can now be made around the clock via two primary channels: the GHANA.GOV website (www.ghana.gov.gh) or by dialing *222# on any mobile network. Additionally, HR and finance representatives can initiate payments through personnel dashboards or by using invoices generated on the platform.

GHANA.GOV supports a wide range of payment methods, ensuring flexibility for users. These include debit and credit cards, mobile money, online banking, QR code payments, direct transfers, and even international options like SWIFT and ACH transfers. This diversity of payment options is designed to cater to the varying needs of individuals and organizations.

Strict No-Cash Policy

The NSA has issued a stern warning against manual payments, emphasizing that no cash transactions will be accepted at district, regional, or headquarters offices. This measure is intended to curb potential inefficiencies and corruption while fostering a culture of digital compliance.

A Step Toward a Cashless Economy

The move aligns with Ghana’s vision of building a robust cashless economy, a goal that has gained momentum in recent years. By digitizing payments, the NSA not only streamlines its operations but also sets a precedent for other government agencies to follow.

Stakeholders are encouraged to embrace the new system, which promises to simplify processes, reduce paperwork, and enhance overall service delivery. As Ghana continues to embrace digital transformation, initiatives like this underscore the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for national development.

For further assistance, users can contact the GHANA.GOV support team or visit the NSA’s official website for detailed guidelines on navigating the new payment system.