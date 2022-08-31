National Service Personnel advised to live simple lives

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has advised the out-going National Service Personnel (NSP) of the university to live simple and sustainable lives within their incomes.

He said ”now that you are coming to the real world the dynamics are different, therefore you should live a simple life, do not worry yourself wearing expensive clothes, owning the latest model of phones and living an extravagant life, because starting a life with these attitudes brings difficulties”.

Prof. Asare-Bediako gave the advice when he was speaking at a send-off ceremony organised by the university for the out-going NSP in Sunyani.

The ceremony was designed to remind the personnel about the challenges in the job market and to encourage them to take good decisions and make informed choices to be outstanding among their colleagues.

He urged them to be focused and determined to develop their critical thinking skills to enhance their image and chances in the job market.

Prof. Asare-Bediako stressed the need for the development of their critical thinking skills because that could offer them lucrative jobs unrelated to their respective academic and professional programmes studied at the tertiary level.

“The best public speaker in the world now studied mechanical engineering but through public speaking he has gotten a job which is different from his field of study. Hence we always emphasise on the skills because the certificate alone might not be able to give you work”, he cited.

Mr Shadrach Abrefa Mensah, the Bono Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) also advised them to manage their expectations in the job market by availing themselves for any available job because ”no money is small”.

He said the YEA was an avenue that sought to bridge the unemployment gap by creating opportunities for the youth, saying ” the YEA job centre is to connect the youth to particularly the private sector”.

He therefore invited them to visit any of the YEA, National Youth Authority, and the National Youth Employment Programme centres across the country to get the needed assistance for job placements.