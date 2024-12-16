National Service Personnel at GRIDCo Complete Facility Rehabilitation at Accra Rehabilitation Centre

The 2023/2024 National Service Personnel of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) Ltd. have successfully completed a major rehabilitation project at the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, aimed at improving the living conditions of its inmates.

The renovation work included the refurbishment of office spaces, washrooms, and the fashion centre, which were all part of a broader effort to enhance the quality of life for the centre’s residents. Notably, the fashion centre underwent an extensive overhaul, featuring new tiling, ceiling changes, rewiring, and a full renovation of its washrooms. In addition, several sewing, designing, and embroidery machines were donated to support vocational training programs for the inmates.

This initiative is part of GRIDCo’s broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, focusing on community development and inclusivity. Rosabeth Avio, President of the National Service Personnel at GRIDCo, highlighted the importance of addressing the immediate needs of the centre’s inmates. “We considered various programmes, but the pressing needs of the inmates required immediate attention,” Avio said. She also noted that the project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, and SDG 10, which advocates for reducing inequalities.

The renovation project, which was estimated to cost over GH¢130,000, underscores GRIDCo’s commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society. Ruth Abanga, responsible for CSR at GRIDCo, called on other corporate organisations to inspire the youth to serve humanity, regardless of their resources. “These young ones are the future leaders. It’s important to teach them the value of helping others, even with the little they have,” Abanga said. She also urged the centre to implement measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the newly renovated facilities.

Dzifa Bampoh, GRIDCo’s Manager of Corporate Communications, reinforced the company’s commitment to health and well-being in its CSR efforts, noting that the renovation of the washrooms was a key step in providing a healthier environment for the inmates.

Looking to the future, GRIDCo plans to continue its focus on health, education, sanitation, and water projects, having already completed water initiatives in Prestea, Bolgatanga, and Dodowa. With this latest initiative, GRIDCo has further cemented its role in contributing to the social development and well-being of communities across Ghana.