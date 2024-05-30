National Service Personnel in Tema Celebrate Widows

National service personnel in the Tema Metropolis extended their love to some 50 widows on Mother’s Day, last Sunday.

In a small gathering in Tema Community 5, the National Service Personnel in the Tema Metropolis, represented by their elected executives shared words of appreciation and encouragement, sang and danced with the bereaved mothers in addition to a token donation to thank them for their anchor roles in the society.

They were treated to bags of rice, cooking oil, bags of water and some snacks.

The President of the Tema Metro NASPA Felix Addo expressed gratitude to their sponsors including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority for believing in this good cause.

“The ideology behind this event is to celebrate our mothers, some who have unfortunately lost their wards. As long as they’ve been able to produce a child, we are here to celebrate with them, so we have some bags of rice, water and oil. I would like to tell them that your children haven’t forgotten about you. So, we are here to let them know that we also want to celebrate them in our hearts,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed excitement and appreciation to the donors for celebrating them.