National Service personnel plead for allowance increment

Some national service personnel in the Ashanti region have expressed worry about the current economic situation in the country and its repercussions on their output and standards of living.

They have therefore, appealed to the government to consider an upward review of their monthly allowances to enable them cope with the ever-increasing cost of living and high transportation charges.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, the personnel who had just began their mandatory service to the nation, said they needed additional financial resources to be able to report to work every day.

This year’s mandatory national service postings for all graduates from tertiary institutions across the country, started on November 01, and is expected to end by August 2023.

The service personnel who are yet to receive their first monthly stipends are already feeling the severe economic heat brought about by the depreciation of the cedi, increases on petroleum products, which had resulted in increases in transport fares, food, and other basic items on the market.

Mr Kingsley Amo Akuoko, who has been posted to the Adanwomase Senior High School, told the GNA that service personnel needed immediate government intervention to be able to cope with the situation.

According to him, the current monthly allowance of GH₵559.04 was inadequate and would not be able to meet their transportation and feeding needs.

Mr Akuoko pointed out that the severe economic situation had already affected the incomes of most parents and it would be difficult for these parents to continue to financially support their children who were undertaking the mandatory national service.

The delays in the releasing of the allowances is also a problem.

“The situation of the government’s delay in the payment of the National Service allowances, is also worrying and needs to be addressed”, he told the GNA

Ms. Sarah Oppong, another personnel said “we are to serve, not to suffer, the money is too small something must be done about it.”

She said it was difficult for most service persons to take lunch out of the small amount of money given to them by their parents for transportation to their workplaces.

Mr Isaac Anane, who has been posted to one of the government agencies in Kumasi, said he was looking for additional job to support him to survive financially.

“Looking at the current economic crisis, my parents cannot continue assisting me since I have other three siblings, they are taking care of.

My parents have asked me to take charge of my responsibilities since I have started service and will be taking a monthly allowance,” he told the GNA.

He therefore, called for an upward adjustment of the national service allowance to bring relief to them.