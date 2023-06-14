National Service Scheme releases postings for 12,295 nurses

In all, a total of 12,295 nurses have been posted, a statement issued by the NSS on June 10, 2023, has revealed.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of a total of twelve thousand, two hundred and ninety-five (12,295) nurses who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year,” the NSS announced.

“All the deployed nurses are therefore required to follow the validation and registration process as follows:

a. Log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement;

b. Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the

appointment letter”.

“Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, and end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centres across the country. Management further directs all deployed nurses to begin their mandatory national service on Monday, July 3, 2023, after completion of their validation and registration process,” NSS added.