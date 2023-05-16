National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Ghana participates in International Convention

Members of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Ghana, has participated in the 13th International Bahá’í Convention held at the Bahá’í World Centre in Israel.

The nine-member annually elected body are responsible for the administration of the Bahá’í Faith in Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra said the Convention was to elect the world governing body of the Bahá’í Faith, The Universal House of Justice.

It said the National Assembly members were part of nearly 1,400 delegates and Counsellors from over 170 countries, who gathered at the administrative and spiritual centre of the Bahá’i Faith in Haifa.

The National Assembly members and the other delegates participated in consultative sessions and elected the international governing body of the Baháí Faith.

It said the consultations dwelled on how the global Baháí community, through its community building activities, could develop more human capacity and contribute to the realization of world peace.

The statement said through an educational process, which was characterized by the development of both spiritual understanding and practical skills of service, Bahái’ís across the world were engaged in building human capacity to engage in acts of service and participate in societal discourses.

It said the delegates also commemorated the Festival of Riḍván, which celebrated the period when Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Faith, publicly proclaimed His mission as a Messenger of God.

“It is such a bounty to be at the World Centre and to participate in the International Convention where you experience humanity’s expression of joy, love and unity,” Dr Christine O. Asare, Chairperson of the National Spiritual Assembly said.

She said, “We return home revitalized and yearning to work towards inspiring the Bahá’í Community in Ghana and friends of the Faith to continue exerting our energies in activities aimed at creating a peaceful society.”

A highlight of the Convention was the screening of a 72-minute film which featured efforts of people, communities and institutions in four regions of the world striving to channel the transformative power of the Baha’i teachings toward social change.