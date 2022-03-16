National Sports Authority Inaugurates 15-member Committee

A 15-member committee for the Bono Regional office of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has been inaugurated, with a call on them to help halt rising incidents of hooliganism in sports in the region.

Mr. Foster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Bono Regional Director of the NSA who made the call described hooliganism in sports, particularly football as “barbaric and unacceptable”.

“Hooliganism retards the growth and development of sports and as key stakeholders we must strive to stem the practice,” he told the Committee members at a short ceremony in Sunyani.

The committee, chaired by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Numado, the Sunyani Municipal Police Commander has representatives from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ghana Education Service (GES) and the NSA.

Other members include representatives from the Muslim community, the media, Regional Football Association as well as Club Officials and Retired Footballers’ Association.

They would facilitate the implementation of a project dubbed “#EndSportsHooliganism in Bono Region”, an initiative of the NSA.

Mr. Boakye said sport played a key role in peace building, democracy and accelerated national development, and therefore tasked the Committee to be proactive in identifying and tackling peculiar challenges confronting the development of sports in the region.

The Committee is also expected to sensitize the populace on the effects of hooliganism in sports.

Mr. Dickson Kyere-Duah, the Vice-Chairman of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Football Association and also the Vice-Chairman of the Committee said football had gone beyond entertainment but remained a lucrative business and gave the assurance the Committee would work hard to promote the growth and development of sports in the region.