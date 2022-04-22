National Sports Authority Inaugurates New Audit Committee

The Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, in his opening address expressed gratitude for the inauguration of the committee. He stated that the deferment of the inauguration was due to the delayed information of the cabinet board and the Covid pandemic. He was optimistic that the board will resume fully and execute its duty for the benefit of Ghanaians. He congratulated the nominees on their appointment.

The Director General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro-Osae led the swearing-in of the nominees. He tasked the members to work for the good of the authority by providing advisory roles on financial matters and assist with self-appraisal whilst accountability is at play.

He urged the committee to offer their support to the audit unit to prepare the internal quarterly report. He stated that they can equally work with management to submit a payroll foundation report to the public committee to do a headcount and rule out ghost names.

He later advised the board to occasionally organize meetings with the Ministry’s audit committee to have a comprehensive report on which the Director General can present to the minister.

