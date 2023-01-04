National Sports Authority under OSP investigations

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has opened investigations into some contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority (NSA).

This was stated in the OSP’s Half-Yearly Report between August 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The report signed by the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, said: “The Office has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority for the provision of goods and services”.

The entities under investigation, as stated in the report, include Acoma Green Consult, Tabee Gh. Limited, Wanschie Car Rentals, Obiri Car Rentals, No Farmer No Fortune, STC Clinic, Bobina Solutions, and Mum & Sons Signature.

The preface of the report said the OSP was committed to performing its fourfold functions, which include investigating, prosecuting, asset recovery, and preventing corruption and corruption-related offences commendably.

“We are conscious of the practical consideration that we cannot snuff out corruption. There is force in that reckoning. However, as we apply well-structured systems, technology and intelligence-led operations, we are rendering corruption a highly risky enterprise for the criminally-minded.

“As we firm up the drive against corruption and our message is registered strongly in the minds of people that sooner or later they will be arrested, prosecuted and their assets seized and confiscated to the state, the incidence of corruption will surely decline.

“This will restore confidence, promote the rule of law, and assure fairness and justice,” excerpts of the preface stated.