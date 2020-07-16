The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the disbursement formula for the yet to be received funds from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The relief package has been designed to deliver support and assist member associations and the wider football community now and for the return of football amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The relief package includes a $300,000.00 from Africa’s football body, CAF, while FIFA would give the GFA $1,500,000.00 all in two installments with the first disbursement of $1,000,000 in July and the rest in January next year.

A statement from the General Secretary of the GFA, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, said, “the Executive Council of the GFA at its meeting on Tuesday has disbursed the funds as per the attached documents in compliance with the provisions of the FIFA Operational Model and Governance Structure of the FIFA Relief Plan.’’

A sum of $270,000.00 would be allocated to the 18 Premier League clubs while the second tier of Ghana’s football which has 48 clubs would share a sum of $360,000.000. The 16 teams in Women’s Premier League would have $160,000 while the Regional Women’s Division One League clubs would get $60,000.00

Both the male and female national teams from Under-15 to the senior team would have an amount of $332,000.00 allocated to them.

According to FIFA the allocation for national teams was camping and some overhead cost related to the GFA Technical Center which is the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence.

Other stakeholders including the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, Match Commissioners, Referees, Ghana League Clubs Association, Coaches, Venue Media Officers, among others would benefit from the fund.

Advertisements