National Theatre to premier “Ayiyii” production on August 20

The National Theatre will on August 20 this year showcase its newest production dubbed “Ayiyii” at its main auditorium in Accra.

This was contained in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said “Ayiyii” is a story of a peculiar child with extraordinary characteristics who embarked on an adventurous journey, experiencing and stealing from different cultures, all over Ghana.

It was written by Joyce Bekoe.

Narrating the story, the statement said, “Ayiyii” saw the need to keep learning and expanding his internal bank of knowledge.

“He immerses himself and actively participates in festivals and cultural celebrations wherever he visits. Throughout his journey, he takes considerable ingenuity in thinking, playing, making friends, and finding new ideas,” it said.

The statement said Ayiyii’s level of intelligence and resourcefulness attracted the attention of both the young and old in every community he visited.

“This production is also a display of the richness of the Ghanaian culture. The scenes and acts are created from music, dramatised through movements and dialogues resulting in a whole theatre presentation,” the statement said.

It is a collaborative effort between the National Theatre with its residence groups and a guest artiste who is a Professor, Composer, Multi-instrumentalist, and Ethnomusicologist from the USA, it said.

“It is presented under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Art, and Culture,” the statement added.