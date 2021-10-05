National Traditional Wrestling Championship attracts hundreds of spectators

Hundreds of spectators gathered at the “Sabon Zongo” Park in Accra to watch the 2021 National Traditional Wrestling Championship held to select athletes for this year’s ECOWAS Games billed for Senegal, in November.

The competition attracted about 120 athletes across the country to battle for the ultimate in five weight categories in below 66kg, 66-76kg, 76-86kg, and above 100kg where the finalists would be selected to represent Ghana at the 2021 ECOWAS Games.

In the -86kg category, Mamudu Awudu put up a strong display to come first ahead of Rabiu Manu and John Dekagbe whilst Zamrama Dan won the -100kg followed by Seyram Tsidi and Mamudu Namata.

Yaya Amadu clinched the first in the -66kg, with Mohammed Sabiru and Jerry Quansah settling for the second and third position respectively whilst Nasiru Yakubu came top in the -76kg ahead of Zukale Lemi and Rabani Sumana. Fuseini Issah won the -120kg.

Mr. Norbert Amefu told the GNA Sports he was impressed with the athlete’s performance and the massive turnout at the venue.

He disclosed that the first two placed athletes in each category had been selected and would begin a non-residential on Wednesday, October 6, towards the ECOWAS Games in Senegal.

At the end of the competition, the first three placed were presented with Medals, and souvenirs from Passion fruits for their efforts and an additional undisclosed cash for the first three in each category. Certificates were also given to all participants for partaking in the event.