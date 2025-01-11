National Welterweight Champion Sampson Segbedzi Issues Bold Warning to Contenders: “Come Big with Lucrative Offers”

Sampson Segbedzi, the National Welterweight Champion of Ghana, has issued a firm challenge to all contenders in his weight class, both in Ghana and across Africa.

In an exclusive interview with Your Truly at The Gym in Accra, Segbedzi made it clear that while he is prepared to defend his titles, he expects serious offers from promoters, with fair and lucrative remuneration.

“I am very expensive and the titles were bought with good money,” Segbedzi stated, emphasizing that the sport of boxing is not just about skill but also about securing a good financial return. “I have invested in my training and my life as a boxer. This is big business for me, and so the remuneration must be good. I am ready for any promoter who wants a good show,” he added confidently.

The Ashaiman-based boxer rose to prominence by defeating Isaac Commey to become the National Champion. He is also the holder of the UBO Africa Welterweight title and the PST Tanzania belt. Hailing from Kpa Kpa in Adidome, Volta Region, Segbedzi’s aspirations extend beyond national borders, with a clear goal to become both an African and World Champion in the future.

With an unblemished record of 9 wins and 0 losses, Segbedzi has set his sights on emulating his boxing idol, Floyd Mayweather, and leaving a lasting legacy as one of Africa’s best boxers. He believes his journey is only just beginning, with bigger titles and greater challenges ahead.

A lover of football, Segbedzi is particularly fond of Christian Roland, whom he admires as his favorite footballer. In his downtime, he enjoys playing pool football and finds inspiration in the music of Stonebwoy, a fellow Ashaiman resident. Despite his fame, Segbedzi remains grounded, affectionately known as “Mama’s Boy,” a nickname that reflects his strong family values and connection to his roots.

The champion credits much of his success to his coaches, Nii Gonti Adjor 1, aka Nii Adama Addy, and Laryea aka Lion, for their exceptional guidance and technical support. He also expressed his appreciation for his manager, Mr. Albert Ayeebo of Wintuma Enterprise, who has been integral to his career.

As the first boxing champion to come from his hometown and Ashaiman, Segbedzi expressed his deep gratitude to the chiefs, elders, and community of Adidome for their unwavering support. “I feel honoured and thankful to my community. This achievement is as much theirs as it is mine,” he said.

However, Segbedzi is not content to rest on his laurels. He called for reforms within Ghana’s boxing industry, highlighting the need for credible champions, transparent ratings, and fair compensation for all involved in the sport. He stressed that boxers, trainers, and officials should be properly remunerated for their efforts, ensuring that the sport grows in both quality and professionalism.

Segbedzi’s bold stance is a call to action for promoters, fans, and the boxing community to support and value the athletes who dedicate their lives to the sport, as he seeks to continue climbing the ranks to greatness.