The National Youth Authority (NYA) has begun a training to build the capacity of its staff in the Northern Region on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to enable them to efficiently discharge their duties.

The three-week training, which is being held at the Tamale ICT Centre, will see the staff acquire basic skills on Microsoft Office Suite and internet services to apply in their line of work.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, who spoke during the training in Tamale, said “ICT is now the driving force of every economy and for us to be more efficient and productive in our work places, we need basic skills in ICT, hence the training.”

Mr Sulemana said similar training programmes would be rolled out in the Savannah and North East Regions to further strengthen the capacity of staff of the NYA to deliver.

Mr Iddrisu Abubakari, Manager, Tamale ICT Centre commended the Management of the NYA for the initiative, saying “We cannot do much today without ICT hence building ones’ capacity on the subject is a great investment.”

Mr Laari Suguru, a staff of NYA said the training would maximise his performance.